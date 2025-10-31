Israeli forces have killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in the town of Silwad in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Troops fired live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades, sparking clashes in which Yamen Samed Hamed was shot, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday, citing local sources.

The sources said Israeli forces prevented an ambulance from transporting the wounded boy, leaving him on the ground for a short time before finally allowing medics to reach him.