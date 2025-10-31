WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces kill 15-year-old Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank
Troops fire live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades during raid in town of Silwad near Ramallah, according to Palestinian sources.
Israeli forces kill a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in Silwad near Ramallah / AA
October 31, 2025

Israeli forces have killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in the town of Silwad in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Troops fired live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades, sparking clashes in which Yamen Samed Hamed was shot, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday, citing local sources.

The sources said Israeli forces prevented an ambulance from transporting the wounded boy, leaving him on the ground for a short time before finally allowing medics to reach him.

The Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah later announced his death.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,062 Palestinians and wounding 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
