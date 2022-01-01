Greenlanders will go to the polls on Tuesday as the Arctic island sits in the international spotlight and in the sights of Donald Trump.

Soon after he returned to office in January, the US president showed renewed interest in acquiring Denmark's resource-rich and strategically placed territory that has governed itself since 2009.

The key issues in the election are the island’s economy — which relies heavily on fishing and annual grants from Copenhagen — as well as its relations with Denmark and the US.

Pro-independence voices have also been rising in Greenlandic politics, though some figures have voiced readiness to play ball with Washington.

General election

On the world’s largest island, voters will cast their ballots to elect lawmakers for seats in the 31-member parliament, the Inatsisartut.

Sixteen seats are needed for a majority in the chamber, where members are elected for four-year periods by proportional representation, with six major parties in the race.

Greenland is currently ruled by the coalition government of Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede’s left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit and Erik Jensen’s social democratic Siumut party, each controlling 12 and 10 seats, respectively.

The opposition consists of Pele Broberg’s party Naleraq with four seats, Jens Frederik Nielsen’s Democrats with three, and Aqqalu Jerimiassen’s Atassut’s two.

Along with these five, the Qulleq party, formed in 2023 by former members of the Siumut and Naleraq parties, also gained ballot access a month before the election.

The party’s main focus is rapid independence from Denmark and the beginning of the extraction of oil from Greenland.

A January poll by research agency Verian suggests that Premier Egede’s Inuit Ataqatigiit party could secure about 31 percent, and Siumut about 9 percent of votes.

Why does Trump want Greenland?

Trump first expressed interest in purchasing Greenland from Denmark during his first term in 2019. In his renewed calls over the past several weeks, he has said acquiring the Arctic territory was an “absolute necessity” for the US.

Coveted for its strategic value in security and trade, Greenland straddles the Arctic Circle, as well as strategic sea lanes in the North Atlantic between the US and Europe.

It also possesses untapped oil and gas resources and a variety of rare earth elements, such as yttrium, scandium, neodymium and dysprosium, necessary for the production of many technological goods.

The island, whose capital Nuuk is closer to Washington, DC than Copenhagen, also hosts a US military base — Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base — on its northwestern coast under a defence agreement between the US and Denmark.

‘Not for sale’

Neither Denmark nor Greenland are keen to greenlight US ownership of the island, as repeatedly expressed in response to Trump’s overtures.