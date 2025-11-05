AFRICA
1 min read
40 killed in attack on key city in Sudan's Kordofan region: UN
The attack comes as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces appear poised to launch an offensive on the city, with army troops also gathering in a bid to repel them.
40 killed in attack on key city in Sudan's Kordofan region: UN
"The security situation in the Kordofan region continues to worsen," a UN official said. / AP
November 5, 2025

An attack on a funeral in the key city of El Obeid in Sudan's central Kordofan region has killed 40 people, the United Nations' humanitarian office said.

The statement did not specify what day the attack took place or who was behind it, but it came as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had appeared poised to launch an offensive on the city, with army troops also gathering in a a bid to repel them.

"The security situation in the Kordofan region continues to worsen," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday.

The three Kordofan states — North, West, and South — have recently witnessed fierce clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF militias.

RECOMMENDED

The paramilitary group also captured Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, on October 26 and carried out massacres of civilians, according to local and international organisations, triggering warnings that the takeover could cement a geographic partition of the war-torn country.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a civil war that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions of others and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

RelatedTRT World - Is RSF’s strategy in Al Fasher about power projection?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida