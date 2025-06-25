In a move to choke Russia’s economy, the US Senate is pushing a bill that could slap tariffs as high as 500 percent on goods from countries that continue to trade with Moscow.

The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 has won strong bipartisan support , with over 80 of the 100 US senators backing it. The objective of the legislation is to force Russia to end its war with Ukraine by punishing nations that buy Moscow’s oil, gas, or uranium.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, sponsor of the bill, has called it the "economic bunker buster" against countries that buy Russian energy products.

If passed in its current form, the legislation will hit major economies such as China, India, and the European Union, sparking economic chaos and straining global ties.

“This legislative initiative, if implemented, would have a drastic economic impact on quite a number of countries,” Louis Kuijs, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at S&P Global tells TRT World.

Since taking office five months ago, President Donald Trump has wielded tariffs like a club, targeting adversaries and allies alike to bend them to US demands. But the latest proposal could be his most explosive yet, with the potential to upend global trade altogether.

‘A bone-crushing bill’

China and India, which together buy 85 percent of Russia’s crude oil, will face devastating consequences if their exports to the US are subjected to a tariff of 500 percent.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, exports goods worth $525 billion to the US annually. A 500 percent tariff would make these products unaffordable, effectively slamming the door on Chinese exports.

India, meanwhile, exports nearly $81 billion in goods like machinery, precious metals and pharmaceuticals to the US.

“These countries will face pressure to negotiate deals with the US or find alternative partners,” Professor Surupa Gupta of the University of Mary Washington, Virginia, tells TRT World.

How Russia exports despite sanctions

Sanctions limit a country’s ability to trade with the outside world. Once sanctioned, a business or bank can’t make transactions in major currencies or use SWIFT, the mainstay of the global payments network that banks rely on to process cross-border trade.

Aimed at reducing Russia's ability to finance the war, the Western bloc sanctioned Moscow’s energy exports, which traditionally accounted for roughly 40 percent of annual government income.

But Russia seems to have successfully bypassed these trade barriers through the use of intermediaries, ‘shadow fleets’, and alternative payment systems.

After 2022, Russia resorted to using dark or shadow fleets to transport oil to buyers in China. The fleet consisted of 1,400 ships in 2024, mostly old vessels with no insurance and obscure ownership.

Russia has reportedly invested $10 billion in developing its shadow fleet to continue selling oil at market prices.

These vessels use flags of convenience from Gabon, Liberia, Malta, the Marshall Islands, and Panama – countries that are either less inclined or unable to enforce Western sanctions.

In exchange, Russia receives payments in the yuan as opposed to the dollar, ensuring that transactions remain out of bounds for sanctions enforcers.

As for India’s oil purchases from Russia, New Delhi relies on a select few banks to circumvent US sanctions.