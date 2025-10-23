US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Israeli Knesset's move towards the annexation of the occupied West Bank would threaten President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

"I think the president's made sure that's not something we can be supportive of right now," Rubio told reporters on Wednesday as he left for Israel, saying annexation would be "threatening" the peace deal and "counterproductive."

Earlier, the US State Department said Rubio is set to travel to Israel on Thursday as the Trump administration redoubles efforts to preserve a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

Rubio will help "to support the successful implementation of President (Donald) Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza," said the State Department.