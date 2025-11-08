Türkiye has reiterated its support and call for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a message in Baku on Saturday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh, Erdogan praised the end of the 30-year-long Armenian occupation, describing it as a turning point for the Caucasus region.

He said the liberation not only restored justice but also opened “a new period” for regional stability, urging all sides to transform victory into enduring peace.

“We do not hold grudges, nor do we allow past pains to be relived. This peace should not be merely an end,” Erdogan said, calling the post-war period a cornerstone for reconciliation.

