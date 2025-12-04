WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Head of Israeli-backed militia reportedly killed in Gaza
Yasser Abu Shabab has been killed in tribal clashes, according to Israeli media.
Head of Israeli-backed militia reportedly killed in Gaza
Abu Shabab succumbed to his injuries at Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel. / Social Media
December 4, 2025

The leader of an Israeli-backed militia in Palestine’s Gaza was killed on Thursday, according to Israeli media.

Yasser Abu Shabab, who had worked in cooperation with the Israeli army, was killed in tribal clashes in Gaza, the public broadcaster KAN said, citing anonymous security sources.

Israeli TV channel i24 said that Abu Shabab succumbed to his injuries at Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel.

Amit Segal, an Israeli political analyst for Channel 12, called the militiaman’s death “a bad development for Israel” as “Hamas viewed him as a strategic threat to its rule.”

RelatedTRT World - Israel starved Palestinians, but now feeds armed 'gangs of Gaza'

Last July, Hamas ordered the Gaza gang leader to surrender within 10 days, accusing him of collaborating with Israel and looting humanitarian aid.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that Israel is supporting an armed group in Gaza that opposes the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, following comments by a former minister that Israel had transferred weapons to it.

Israeli and Palestinian media have reported that the group Israel has been working with is part of a local Bedouin tribe led by Yasser Abu Shabab.

The European Council on Foreign Relations (EFCR) think tank describes Abu Shabab as the leader of a "criminal gang operating in the Rafah area that is widely accused of looting aid trucks".

Knesset member and ex-defence minister Avigdor Liberman had told the Kan public broadcaster that the government, at Netanyahu's direction, was "giving weapons to a group of criminals and felons".

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow