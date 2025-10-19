Video evidence now circulating suggests that various armed gangs in Gaza are being resupplied from routes originating near Israeli positions, Sky News reported.

The footage shows a convoy of pick‑up trucks loaded with supplies of water, food, and fuel travelling from an area less than 400 metres from an Israeli occupation outpost toward the headquarters of a “militia” led by Ashraf Al Mansi.

The route taken by the convoy matches two previously released videos, both showing the trucks departing from points that lie just inside Israeli‑occupied territory.

In one clip, jerrycans with branding from SOS Energy, an Israeli fuel supplier, were visible among the cargo.

While the videos don’t capture the exact moment of loading, they start so close to Israeli infrastructure that the implication has sparked serious scrutiny.

This comes amid a broader pattern; similar gangs in Gaza’s south were also benefiting from Israeli-provided arms, funds, and logistical support.

The new evidence implies a similar arrangement may now exist in Gaza’s north.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas killed 32 members of "a gang" in Gaza City last week in a security campaign launched after a ceasefire came into effect

Earlier, it was widely reported that Israel had propped up an armed gang in Gaza in a bid to weaken Hamas’ control over the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas has previously accused Yasser Abu Shabab, leader of a gang, and his supporters of being collaborators with Israel.

Aid looters

The Abu Shabab group went public in early May.

It said it was protecting aid, including around the food distribution hubs run by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed group intended to replace the UN-led aid network.