US CENTCOM chief, Egypt's army chief discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts amid Israeli violations
The Egyptian military said in a statement that the meeting addressed a number of issues of mutual interest and regional developments.
Israel has killed over 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, has held talks in Cairo with Egypt's Army Chief Ahmed Khalifa to discuss efforts to consolidate a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

An Egyptian military statement said on Thursday the meeting addressed a number of issues of mutual interest and regional developments, "including the Egyptian-American joint efforts to stabilise a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and intensify the flow of humanitarian aid under the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Agreement."

The ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the US.

The deal halted two years of Israeli carnage that has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded nearly 171,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.

Khalifa and Cooper also discussed ways to strengthen military cooperation between the US and Egypt "in a way that achieves the common interests of both friendly countries," the statement said.

The CENTCOM chief emphasised the important role played by Egypt in consolidating peace and stability in the region, the statement added.

Earlier, Israel killed at least one woman and wounded several others in Gaza City in another ceasefire violation.

Separately, the Israeli army claimed in a statement that its forces killed a Palestinian in the southern Gaza for allegedly crossing the yellow line and "posing an immediate threat" to its forces.

 

SOURCE:AA
