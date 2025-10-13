US President Donald Trump has thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his help in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza.

"This gentleman from a place called Türkiye has one of the most powerful armies, actually, in the world. It's much more powerful than he even lets known," Trump said on Monday, flanked by the Turkish president on his left, and the leaders of Egypt and Qatar on his right during a signing ceremony in Sharm el Sheikh.

"He's a tough cookie, but he's been my friend, and every time I've ever needed him, he's been there for me. So I just want to thank President Erdogan of Türkiye," Trump added.

The US president said Erdogan "never fails us," calling him "amazing" and thanking him for their long-running friendship.

Egypt said the summit it is hosting aims “to end the war in Gaza, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.”

Gaza ceasefire agreement