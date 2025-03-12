Pakistani security forces exchanged gunfire on Wednesday with hundreds of terrorists as they sought to free about 300 hostages aboard a train in the country's rugged southwest, officials said.

Security forces were being cautious as officials said the hostages were surrounded by terrorists wearing vests loaded with explosives.

Government spokesman Shahid Rind said Pakistani forces were being backed up by helicopters in the remote region and described the attack as "an act of terrorism".

At least 30 terrorists have been killed and security forces rescued 190 of the approximately 450 people who were on the train when it was hijacked on Tuesday as it entered a tunnel in Bolan, a district in restive Balochistan province.

It was the first time terrorists have ever carried out such an attack.

The Baloch Liberation Army terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was open to negotiations to swap prisoners. So far, there has been no response from the government to the offer from the terrorists.

The BLA regularly targets Pakistani security forces, but has also in the past attacked civilians, including Chinese nationals working on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC.

Authorities said the rescued so far included women and children, while an undisclosed number of security personnel have been killed, according to three security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.