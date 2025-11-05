The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has handed over the remains of another Israeli captive to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza under a ceasefire deal with Israel.

The Israeli army confirmed on Wednesday that the body of a captive was handed over to the ICRC.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the remains will be transferred at 1900 GMT after they were found under the rubble east of Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood.

With this, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 22 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel, however, previously claimed that one of the bodies received did not match any of its missing captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the captive remains.

Hamas has said that the process requires time due to the massive destruction caused by Israeli bombardment in Gaza.