The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora in Nigeria has declared that no fewer than 303 students are missing in an attack on St. Mary Secondary School in Niger state on Friday.

Militants stormed the school in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, in the early hours of Friday, kidnapping many students and staff.

Giving an update on the attack in a statement on Saturday, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna of the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese said a total of 303 students were missing.

He added that four female and eight male teachers were also kidnapped during the raid.

Niger State Government on Friday said the incident occurred after the school reopened without government clearance, despite a prior directive suspending boarding activities in the area.

But Yohanna denied any prior warning from either the government or security agencies, as claimed by the secretary to state government.