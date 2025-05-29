Spain and Slovenia on Thursday called on the European Union (EU) to impose an arms embargo on Israel, suspend its trade relationship and sanction more individuals over the war on Palestine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Sanchez met with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in Madrid to mark the first anniversary of both countries recognising Palestinian statehood.

“There cannot be double standards on Gaza or Ukraine,” Sanchez said at a joint press conference. “And I believe Spain and Slovenia are being coherent when we defend both.”

He said the two leaders also agreed to “raise our voices on the flagrant and daily violations of human rights and the more than 50,000 lives lost due to Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian population.”

Both leaders also reiterated calls for a viable two-state solution, a cease-fire, the return of hostages and sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza.