Russia battered Ukrainian energy facilities with hundreds of drones and missiles, Kiev said on Thursday, killing at least four people, wounding children, and piling more pressure on Ukraine's fragile energy grid.

The attack came as Russian forces said they had captured two more villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Kiev's outnumbered forces have steadily lost ground to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a social media statement, said Russian forces had targeted civilians and energy facilities in nine regions and the capital Kiev with the strikes.

"We count on America, Europe, and the G7 countries not to ignore Moscow's intent to destroy everything," Zelenskyy said, calling for more sanctions to pressure Russia to end its war.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said power plants were damaged in various regions, without specifying which ones.

Its CEO Maxim Timchenko called it a "bad blow in our efforts to keep power flowing this winter."

National electricity operator Ukrenergo said the attack had put its energy system in a "difficult situation" and that power outages would last across the country until late Thursday.

"Round-the-clock" blackouts would also be in introduced in all regions on Friday, Ukrenergo added.

In the western region of Lviv, which borders NATO and EU member Poland, the regional governor said two energy facilities were hit.

The energy ministry said a "significant number of consumers" were cut off from electricity supplies as a result of the attacks, without giving figures.

The Russian defence ministry said it had launched a "massive" missile and drone attack on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, energy infrastructure and airbases.

The Kremlin has attacked Ukrainian power infrastructure each winter since the war started in 2022, forcing Kiev to impose electricity restrictions and import energy from abroad.

Russia captures villages