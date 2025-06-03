TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
The phone call between Fidan and Rubio follows the latest round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, with a focus on prisoner exchanges and other regional issues.
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Phone call between Fidan and Rubio came after Türkiye hosted a second round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, as well as recent developments in Syria and Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

The conversation on Tuesday came a day after Türkiye hosted a second round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. 

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a new prisoner exchange focusing on the most vulnerable—young and severely wounded captives—and committed to the return of 6,000 fallen soldiers’ remains from each side.

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul talks: Ukraine, Russia agree on major prisoner, body exchange deal

Broader regional dialogue

In addition to Ukraine, Fidan and Rubio exchanged views on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the continuing instability in Syria. 

Recommended

No further details were provided, but Turkish sources described the dialogue as "constructive" and "ongoing."

Monday’s summit marked the second attempt at mediation in Istanbul, following initial talks on May 16. While a ceasefire remains elusive, observers see the prisoner exchange and repatriation of war dead as a small but significant step toward easing hostilities.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, maintaining diplomatic ties with both Kyiv and Moscow. The US, while backing Ukraine militarily and diplomatically, has supported efforts aimed at humanitarian relief and dialogue.

RelatedTRT Global - Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh