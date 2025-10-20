Bolivia's new center-right president-elect has said he would seek to reinstate diplomatic ties with the United States that were broken off nearly two decades ago under leftist ex-leader Evo Morales.

"In the specific case of the United States... that relationship will be resumed," economist-turned-senator Rodrigo Paz, 58, told reporters on Monday after emerging victorious in a run-off election on Sunday.

He beat a fellow right-wing rival after voters in a first round in August delivered a critical blow to the socialist MAS party created by Morales and blamed by many for the South American country's myriad economic woes.

Paz is set to take office on November 8.

Related TRT World - Bolivia's Rodrigo Paz wins presidential runoff

'Reclaiming' international stage