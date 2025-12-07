WORLD
2 min read
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen and bystander in occupied West Bank
A Palestinian teenager and a municipal worker were shot dead by Israeli soldiers at a Hebron checkpoint.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen and bystander in occupied West Bank
An Israeli soldier stands guards at a checkpoint in Hebron in the occupied West Bank on August 22, 2023. / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who they claimed was driving a car towards them as well as a Palestinian bystander in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to an Israeli security official.

The Israeli military said that an "uninvolved person" was hit in addition to the driver of the car who had "accelerated" towards soldiers at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

In an earlier statement, Israeli forces said two "attackers" were killed after soldiers opened fire, before later clarifying that only one was involved.

An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a 17-year-old was driving the car and a 55-year-old was the bystander.

Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported that 55-year-old Ziad Naim Abu Dawood, a municipal street cleaner, was killed while working.

RECOMMENDED

The Palestinian health ministry identified the second Palestinian as 17-year-old Ahmed Khalil Al Rajabi.

The military did not report any injuries to the soldiers.

Israeli violence has surged this year in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinians have risen sharply, while the military has tightened movement restrictions and carried out sweeping raids in several cities.

Since January, 51 Palestinian minors, aged under 18, have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli occupation forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints