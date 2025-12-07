Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who they claimed was driving a car towards them as well as a Palestinian bystander in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to an Israeli security official.

The Israeli military said that an "uninvolved person" was hit in addition to the driver of the car who had "accelerated" towards soldiers at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

In an earlier statement, Israeli forces said two "attackers" were killed after soldiers opened fire, before later clarifying that only one was involved.

An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a 17-year-old was driving the car and a 55-year-old was the bystander.

Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported that 55-year-old Ziad Naim Abu Dawood, a municipal street cleaner, was killed while working.