The Central Bank of Syria (CBS) has announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Visa to develop a roadmap for establishing a modern and secure digital payment system in the country.

The main goal of the agreement, which was formalised during a meeting at the Central Bank on Thursday, is building a secure payments infrastructure with authorised financial institutions, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday.

In order to ensure operational preparedness for worldwide interoperability, initiatives include issuing payment cards and enabling digital wallets that adhere to international standards.

Visa will enable merchants to accept payments through low-cost solutions such as QR codes and "Tap to Phone."

Transparent payment systems