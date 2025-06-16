ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
President Erdogan’s diplomatic push
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads a regional peace push as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate.
President Erdogan’s diplomatic push
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
June 16, 2025

Engaging in high-level phone diplomacy, the Turkish president is urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further conflict.

Since Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13, President Erdogan has engaged in talks with;

June 14

US President Donald Trump

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Jordanian King Abdullah II

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa

June 15

US President Donald Trump

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani

Recommended

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said

June 16

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'