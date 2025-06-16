Engaging in high-level phone diplomacy, the Turkish president is urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further conflict.



Since Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13, President Erdogan has engaged in talks with;



June 14



US President Donald Trump



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman



Jordanian King Abdullah II



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa



June 15



US President Donald Trump



Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani