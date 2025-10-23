US Vice President JD Vance has ruled out Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank, calling a Knesset vote for annexing the occupied territory “a stupid political stunt”.

“If it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it. The (occupied) West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel,” Vance told reporters on Thursday in Tel Aviv.

“The policy of the Trump administration is that the (occupied) West Bank will not be annexed by Israel. That will continue to be our policy,” he added.

Vance said that he was told that the Knesset voting was “a symbolic vote”.

“If people want to take symbolic votes, they can do that. But we certainly weren't happy about it,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Knesset approved in a preliminary reading two bills to annex the occupied West Bank and the Ma’ale Adumim illegal settlement bloc.

Israel has been mulling for years to annex Palestine’s West Bank. It has continued to mushroom settlements, deemed illegal under international law.

The United Nations' highest court in 2024 said that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, and its settlements there are illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the annexation move continues to draw flak from several other countries as well.

Pakistan

Pakistan called it a violation of international law.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said these actions constitute a flagrant breach of international law, relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.