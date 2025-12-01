The call comes after US President Donald Trump recently threatened on social media to "completely shut down" Venezuelan airspace, which prompted Caracas to demand "unconditional respect" for its airspace.

The US has expanded military operations across Latin America in recent months, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines, and drones.



Last week, Trump said the US will "very soon" take action against Venezuelan drug traffickers on land.



Since September, the US military has carried out 21 strikes on vessels it claimed were loaded with drugs, killing 83 people.