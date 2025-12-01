US
1 min read
UN urges respect for international law after US threatens to close Venezuelan airspace
UN spokesperson urges countries to respect obligations under international law.
UN urges respect for international law after US threatens to close Venezuelan airspace
Trump recently declared Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down." / Reuters
December 1, 2025

The UN has called for full adherence to international law to guarantee the safety of international civil aviation following the US announcement that Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down."

UN's position remains "consistent" amid escalating tensions, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, told reporters on Monday.

He urged countries to show respect to their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter and all applicable legal frameworks.

Dujarric emphasised the need to use existing mechanisms to address issues "peacefully ensuring the safety and security and connectivity of international civil aviation."

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela demands 'unconditional respect' for its airspace

Growing tension

RECOMMENDED

The call comes after US President Donald Trump recently threatened on social media to "completely shut down" Venezuelan airspace, which prompted Caracas to demand "unconditional respect" for its airspace.

The US has expanded military operations across Latin America in recent months, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines, and drones.

Last week, Trump said the US will "very soon" take action against Venezuelan drug traffickers on land.

Since September, the US military has carried out 21 strikes on vessels it claimed were loaded with drugs, killing 83 people.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings