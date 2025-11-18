Venezuela’s president has warned that any US military intervention in his country would mark the "political end" of the leadership of his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

In a televised appearance on Monday, Nicolas Maduro claimed that circles around Trump are "provoking" an armed action that, he said, would push the US president "to a cliff."

He said there was "an effort by powerful sectors in the US to destroy Trump" using Venezuela.

"They want President Trump to make the most serious mistake of his entire life and set himself militarily against Venezuela, which would be the political end of his leadership and name, and he is being pressured and provoked," Maduro said.

This "provocation," he continued, "comes from his adversaries and known enemies ... but also from people around him that are making calculations over the post-Trump era, and it doesn’t matter if they cause him harm."

Face-to-face dialogue