President Donald Trump has said he will talk at some point to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, while declining to rule out putting US boots on the ground in the Latin American nation.

Trump's comments came on Monday as a huge US military buildup off the coast of Venezuela stokes tensions, with Washington accusing Maduro of leading a "terrorist" drug cartel.

"At a certain period of time, I'll be talking to him," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, while adding that Maduro "has not been good to the United States."

Asked if he would rule out US troops on the ground in Venezuela, Trump replied: "No, I don't rule out that, I don't rule out anything."