Belarus pardons 31 Ukrainians under Lukashenko-Trump pact
The pardon, which was requested by Ukraine, was a result of "the agreements reached between US President Donald Trump and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko," Lukashenko's spokesperson says.
Lukashenko attends an expanded format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on June 27, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
November 22, 2025

Belarus has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens, state TV has said, as part of an agreement between President Alexander Lukashenko and US counterpart Donald Trump.

"The president has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens who committed criminal offences on the territory of our country," Lukashenko's spokesperson Natalia Eismont told state TV on Saturday.

The pardon, which was requested by Ukraine, was a result of "the agreements reached between US President Donald Trump and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko," she said.

The move was aimed at "creating conditions for the settlement of the armed conflict in the neighbouring state," the spokesperson added, referring to the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainians, who were not identified, are being handed over to Kiev "right now," according to Eismont.

RECOMMENDED

Sanctions

Trump has pushed Belarus to free political prisoners in contacts with Lukashenko, who has ruled since 1994.

In exchange, Washington has partly lifted sanctions on Belarus's state carrier Belavia, allowing it to service and buy parts for its fleet, which includes Boeing aircraft.

Meanwhile, Ukraine confirmed it had received 31 civilians on Saturday who had been freed from jail in Belarus.

"Women and men detained in Belarus and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment ranging from two to 11 years are returning to Ukraine," Kiev's prisoner exchange coordination committee said on the Telegram messaging app.

"We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their fruitful work in returning Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from Belarus and Russia," it added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
