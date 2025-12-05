IndiGo will cancel around 500 flights across India on Friday— including all departures from New Delhi — as a deepening operational crisis engulfs the country’s largest airline, which has admitted it failed to plan for new pilot duty-time regulations.

The disruptions, now in their fourth day, have paralysed IndiGo’s network and stranded thousands of passengers, marking the most severe operational breakdown in the carrier’s history.

IndiGo commands more than 60 percent of India’s domestic aviation market.

Airport officials said that the airline plans to cancel 104 flights in Mumbai, 102 in Bengaluru and 92 in Hyderabad. Delhi International Airport confirmed that all IndiGo departures for the day — estimated by one source at 235 flights — were grounded.

“Misjudgment and planning gaps”