WORLD
2 min read
IndiGo flight cancellations mount as safety rules trigger chaos
The ongoing disruption stems from IndiGo's difficulty adapting to new crew rest rules introduced on November 1st, exposing gaps in long-term staffing and planning.
IndiGo flight cancellations mount as safety rules trigger chaos
Pilot fatigue rules have forced IndiGo to cancel large numbers of flights. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

At least 175 IndiGo flights were cancelled early on Thursday in India as chaos at key airports worsened, after stringent government regulations on crew safety norms disrupted roster planning at the country’s largest airline.

The disruptions have left thousands of travellers stranded for three days now.

IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of more than 60 percent, on Wednesday cancelled at least 150 flights across major cities.

On Thursday, 73 flights were cancelled at Bengaluru airport, its spokesperson said. Around 30 were cancelled in Delhi, and 68 in Hyderabad, according to airport sources.

The airline did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday, but has said this week that the cancellations were due to various factors, including stricter flight duty-time limits introduced by India's aviation regulator to tackle pilot fatigue.

RECOMMENDED

The Federation of Indian Pilots said IndiGo was not able to make timely roster adjustments and plan its schedule properly ahead of a November 1 implementation date that increased rest periods and introduced some restrictions on night flying.

The crisis is a major setback for the two-decade-old airline that built its reputation on being punctual, coining the tagline "IndiGo Standard Time" when it shut plane gates well before departure time.

The airline's statement on Wednesday said it was making "calibrated adjustments" to its schedules for the next two days.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians