World commemorates Women's Day, Hamas asks what about Palestinian women
The movement called on women worldwide to “continue their activism in support of Palestinian women’s resilience, advocating for the liberation of Palestine, Jerusalem, and Gaza.”
Women's day Gaza / AA
March 8, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on the international community and its institutions to safeguard Palestinian women from ongoing “Israeli atrocities.”

“The world's observance of this day serves as an opportunity to expose the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian women,” Hamas said in a statement on International Women's Day.

The movement emphasised that “Palestinian women have been subjected to savage bombings, daily massacres, displacement, forced exile, detention, and torture during Israel’s ongoing offensive.”

The statement further noted that “more than 12,000 Palestinian women have been martyred, with thousands more injured and detained, and hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes.”

Hamas said that these acts are a “stain on humanity, particularly for those who claim to protect women’s rights,” holding them responsible for the continued violation of these rights.

It also condemned the treatment of Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jails, where they are subjected to “the most heinous forms of physical and psychological torture.”

The group criticised the double standards of the US administration and some Western countries in addressing the issue of prisoners’ rights.

Furthermore, Hamas demanded the international community to “take action to protect Palestinian women from Israel’s systematic and ongoing crimes.”

