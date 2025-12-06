WORLD
2 min read
Gaza health authorities urge global action over Israel’s detention of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya of Kamal Adwan Hospital has been held by Israel for a year and the ministry urges urgent action.
Hussam Abu Safiya, ex-director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, inspects damage in Beit Lahiya on December 18, 2024 — nine days before his illegal detention. / Reuters
December 6, 2025

Gaza Health Ministry called on Friday for urgent international action as Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, reaches one year in detention.

Abu Safiya was arrested on December 27, 2024, when Israeli forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital, detaining him at gunpoint.

In October, Amnesty International, citing a lawyer who visited Abu Safiya and other detainees, said he had been subjected to abuse and other forms of ill-treatment.

“We appeal to the countries of the world to secure the release of Abu Safiya, disclose his fate, and provide him with protection under international law,” the head of Gaza's Health Ministry, Munir al Bursh, said on Telegram.

Al Bursh stressed that doctors should never be targeted, and that abducting them is, in fact, an attack on the very spirit of justice.

He added that Abu Safiya “was not detained for carrying a weapon or harming anyone, but because he practised his humanitarian profession, carried his stethoscope and compassionate heart, and supported the lives of people when the world abandoned them.”

Al Bursh said Abu Safiya was well known in Gaza’s hospitals and operating rooms and stood by the wounded during the Israeli assault before being arrested, barred from seeing his family, and denied the opportunity to continue his medical role that helped save lives.

Al Bursh called for Israel to be held accountable for “the crimes of abducting doctors and paramedics and torturing them.”

He urged international and human rights organisations to act to protect medical teams in Gaza and secure Abu Safiya’s release.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite a ceasefire two months ago.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
