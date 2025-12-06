Gaza Health Ministry called on Friday for urgent international action as Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, reaches one year in detention.

Abu Safiya was arrested on December 27, 2024, when Israeli forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital, detaining him at gunpoint.

In October, Amnesty International, citing a lawyer who visited Abu Safiya and other detainees, said he had been subjected to abuse and other forms of ill-treatment.

“We appeal to the countries of the world to secure the release of Abu Safiya, disclose his fate, and provide him with protection under international law,” the head of Gaza's Health Ministry, Munir al Bursh, said on Telegram.

Al Bursh stressed that doctors should never be targeted, and that abducting them is, in fact, an attack on the very spirit of justice.

He added that Abu Safiya “was not detained for carrying a weapon or harming anyone, but because he practised his humanitarian profession, carried his stethoscope and compassionate heart, and supported the lives of people when the world abandoned them.”