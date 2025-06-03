When China, Pakistan and Afghanistan attended a high-level informal summit in late May, it potentially marked a significant turning point in regional diplomacy, as well as bilateral ties between the next-door neighbours.

Hosted by Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the closed-door meeting was attended by China’s special envoy Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistan’s special envoy Mohammad Sadiq.

This summit constitutes a critical component of the trilateral dialogue mechanism that has been in place since 2017 .

During the summit, discussions focused on concrete measures to enhance political trust, coordinate counterterrorism efforts, and promote economic integration.

These agenda items not only reinforce China’s mediating role between Afghanistan and Pakistan but also underscore its growing influence in shaping emerging regional dynamics.

This initiative of trilateral cooperation assumes great significance as it comes against a fluid political landscape in the region, marked by the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Underlying dynamics of Pakistan–Afghanistan disagreement

The tense trajectory of relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan is rooted in a complex interplay of historical, ethnic, and strategic factors.

At the heart of this enduring tension lies the Durand Line Agreement, signed in 1893 between British India and the Emirate of Afghanistan.

For decades, debates surrounding the legitimacy of the Durand Line have come to symbolise broader disputes over sovereignty and national identity between the two countries.

Afghanistan has historically refused to recognise the line as an official boundary, and its longstanding aspiration to unify Pashtun communities on both sides of the border is perceived by Pakistan as a serious threat to its national security.

The Taliban administration continues to uphold this traditional stance in Afghanistan’s foreign policy.

Pakistan–Taliban relations began to take shape in the mid-1990s, a period marked by the Taliban’s rapid ascent within Afghanistan.

According to some claims reported in the media, the Pakistani state—particularly through its intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)—provided the Taliban with logistical, financial, and military support.

This backing played a crucial role in enabling the Taliban to gain the upper hand against the Northern Alliance. Pakistan’s support was not only strategic in nature but also reflected a form of sectarian and ideological alignment with the Taliban movement.

However, following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Pakistan’s expectations of strategic depth and operational influence over the group have remained largely unmet.

On the contrary, allegations that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has found safe haven in Afghanistan’s border regions—and is at times indirectly supported by elements within the Taliban—have come to represent an unacceptable security risk for the government in Islamabad.

Indeed, the 35th report of the United Nations Security Council substantiates claims that the Afghan Taliban has provided the TTP with logistical, operational, and financial support.

According to the report, the TTP’s presence and operational capacity in Afghanistan remain intact, with the group carrying out over 600 attacks targeting Pakistan throughout 2024.

Furthermore, it is noted that the TTP has established new training camps in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktika (Barmal), and has also recruited militants from within the ranks of the Afghan Taliban .

The fact that a significant portion of the bomb attacks carried out in Pakistan are linked to the TTP has also triggered growing public backlash against the Afghan Taliban.

The Taliban leadership, however, categorically denies these allegations, asserting that matters concerning the TTP are internal to Pakistan .

Nevertheless, factors such as ideological affinity, militant crossovers, and weak border control mechanisms continue to cast doubt on the practical viability of this distinction on the ground.

China’s mediation amid security concerns

The trilateral summit held under China’s mediation is particularly noteworthy given its timing—amid renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, and a surge in TTP activities along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border.

In this context, the summit is viewed as a significant milestone, both in terms of regional security architecture and the functionality of trade corridors.