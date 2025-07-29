The first-ever meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform in Istanbul signals a decisive move by Türkiye to reinforce peace, cooperation, and diplomatic leadership in a historically volatile region.

Hosted under the leadership of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the summit brought together foreign ministers and senior officials from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Albania.

“The stability of the Balkans is not only vital for Türkiye, but also for Europe and surrounding regions,” Fidan said during a press conference following the meeting.

The foreign minister emphasised the platform’s guiding principle — “regional problems must be met with regional solutions” – and added that the group agreed to meet biannually, with Istanbul remaining the platform’s central hub.

Fidan described the inaugural platform as an informal but meaningful framework, laying the groundwork for eventual summits between heads of state.

“No one wants a return to the hot conflicts of the past,” he noted. “The real success here is the collective willingness to set aside divisive issues and focus on cooperation, economic development, and regional connectivity.”

A strategic pivot with deep historical roots

Türkiye’s expanding role in the Balkans is no coincidence. The initiative is deeply embedded in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision of “innovative diplomacy” — a long-term strategy that blends historical responsibility, regional ownership, and soft power.

According to international relations prof dr Ozden Zeynep Oktav from Medeniyet University in Istanbul, Türkiye’s proactive role in the Balkans reflects a deep recognition of both geographical realities and historical ties.

“Just like the Middle East, the Balkans continue to suffer from chronic, unresolved problems,” she tells TRT World.

“Any conflict or outbreak of war in the Balkans would directly affect Türkiye. Our fates are intertwined — culturally, historically, and strategically.”

Oktav emphasises that Türkiye’s involvement is not driven by opportunism, but by necessity.

“Türkiye has provided, and continues to provide, substantial assistance to many Balkan countries. The security of the Balkans is the security of Türkiye — it is about protecting our borders and maintaining regional peace.”

The roots of the current initiative date back to the mid-2000s, when Türkiye first began forming regional multilateral mechanisms under Erdogan’s leadership.

Associate Professor Suay Nilhan Acikalin from Haci Bayram Veli University in Ankara notes that these early steps laid the foundation for the current peace platform.

“Türkiye’s efforts in the Balkans have long been one of the most significant examples of leadership diplomacy,” Acikalin tells TRTWorld.

“The quadrilateral mechanisms established in the 2000s formed the basis of the Balkan Peace Talks now taking shape. These talks are not about competing with other peace efforts — on the contrary, they are about complementing and reinforcing them.”

Acikalin also highlights two central features of the platform: enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation among Balkan nations, and supporting peace as a precondition for economic development. “Peace in the Balkans is not just a regional concern — it’s an engine for economic growth. Türkiye’s vision recognises that diplomacy, development, and connectivity go hand in hand.”