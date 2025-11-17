WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Türkiye pushes ahead with Gaza aid despite Israeli disruptions: Erdogan
"Despite various disruptions caused by Israel in humanitarian aid efforts, we are using all available resources to deliver assistance to Gaza," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Türkiye pushes ahead with Gaza aid despite Israeli disruptions: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes statements following a cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. / AA
November 17, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye is continuing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza despite “various disruptions caused by Israel” and warned that regional security is at risk as long as the occupation in Palestine continues.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan stressed that no country in the region can be secure while Palestinians continue to bleed and lose their lands.

The Turkish Red Crescent’s 18th “Goodness Ship,” carrying roughly 800 tonnes of aid, including winter blankets, staple foods, and other essential supplies, arrived at Egypt’s al-Arish port on Friday en route to Gaza.

The organisation also continues to provide daily hot meals to 35,000 people in Gaza and supports hospitals and health operations run by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

RECOMMENDED

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has been in place since October 10, but Israel continues to violate it daily, causing hundreds of Palestinian casualties.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, wounded over 170,000 others, and left the enclave uninhabitable.

Erdogan also emphasised that Türkiye promotes peace, justice, stability, and shared prosperity along its southern borders, from Iraq to Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza health authorities warn of deepening crisis despite ceasefire
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations