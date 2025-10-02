Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday marked the 838th anniversary of the recapture of Jerusalem.

"On the 838th anniversary of the Conquest of Jerusalem, I commemorate with mercy Salahuddin al-Ayyub, the second conqueror of this holy city, and his heroic soldiers," Erdogan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan also expressed resolve to "fight with determination" for Jerusalem, which he said was "a legacy entrusted to us" by the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets who preceded him.