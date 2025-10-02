TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
The Turkish president expresses resolve "to fight with determination" for Jerusalem.
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at the AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, Türkiye, October 02, 2025. / AA
October 2, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday marked the 838th anniversary of the recapture of Jerusalem.

"On the 838th anniversary of the Conquest of Jerusalem, I commemorate with mercy Salahuddin al-Ayyub, the second conqueror of this holy city, and his heroic soldiers," Erdogan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan also expressed resolve to "fight with determination" for Jerusalem, which he said was "a legacy entrusted to us" by the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets who preceded him.

Recommended

Jerusalem, encompassing the first qibla of Muslims, Masjid al-Aqsa, was recaptured by Ayyubi in 1187.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla