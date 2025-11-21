TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan, other world leaders arrive in Johannesburg to attend G20 summit
Turkish President Erdogan, accompanied by a senior-level delegation, is set to attend critical G20 discussions and conduct a series of diplomatic engagements in South Africa.
Turkish President Erdogan arrives in South Africa. / AA
November 21, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders have arrived for a historic first Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, scheduled for November 22-23.

Erdogan landed at the OR Tambo International Airport, where he was received by South Africa’s Human Settlements Minister Thembisile Simelane, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pretoria Kezban Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgec, and other officials.

The president is accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Spokesperson Omer Celik, as well as other senior officials.

During the summit to be held at the Johannesburg Expo Center, Erdogan is expected to participate in two sessions on Saturday, hold bilateral meetings with several leaders, and attend a dinner in honour of heads of state and government.

US, South Africa tensions

RECOMMENDED

The weekend summit will be attended by delegations from 18 of the world's richest and top developing economies — minus the US, which has branded South Africa's hosting a “disgrace” and won't participate in the talks.

The boycott by the world's biggest economy and founding G20 member was ordered by US President Donald Trump over his claims that majority-Black South Africa is persecuting its white Afrikaner minority.

South Africa has rejected US claims.

“We are forging ahead to persuade the countries that are present that we must adopt a leaders’ declaration because the institution cannot be bogged down by someone who’s absent,” the country’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said.

The G20 has expanded to 21 members, 19 nations plus the European Union and African Union, and is meant to bring rich and poor countries together to tackle problems, especially around the global economy.

Leaders of the United Nations, the World Bank and other international institutions also traditionally attend the summits as guests, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also in Johannesburg.

