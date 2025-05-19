Portugal's incumbent centre-right party won the most seats in the country's third general election in three years on Sunday but again fell short of a parliamentary majority, while support for the far-right Chega rose.

The outcome threatens to extend political instability in the NATO and European Union member state as the bloc faces growing global trade tensions and works to strengthen its defences.

Near complete official results showed that Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's Democratic Alliance (AD) captured 32.7 percent of the vote in Sunday's poll with the Socialist Party (PS) and Chega virtually tied in second place.

That would boost the AD's seat tally in the 230-seat parliament to 89, short of the 116 seats required for a ruling majority.

The Socialists had 23.4 percent, their worst result in decades, trailed closely by Chega ("Enough") with 22.6 percent which would give each party 58 seats.

Even with the backing of the upstart business-friendly party Liberal Initiative (IL) which won nine seats, the AD would still need the support of Chega to reach a majority to pass legislation.

But Montenegro, 52, a lawyer by profession, has refused any alliance with Chega, saying it is "unreliable" and "not suited to governing".

Far-right rise

Support for Chega has grown in every general election since the party was founded in 2019 by Andre Ventura, a former trainee priest who later became a television football commentator.

It won 1.3 percent of the vote in a general election in 2019, the year it was founded, giving it a seat in parliament - the first time a far-right party had won representation in Portugal's parliament since a coup in 1974 toppled a decades-long rightist dictatorship.

Chega became the third-largest force in parliament in the next general election in 2022 and quadrupled its parliamentary seats last year to 50, cementing its place in Portugal's political landscape.