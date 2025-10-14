October 14, 2025
Amid growing concerns over youth mental health, a large majority of adults across 30 countries support banning social media for children under 14, according to a recent Ipsos report.
Following Australia’s move to ban under-16s from using social media platforms — a world first — many countries are considering similar restrictions.
In the same survey, more than half of the participants also believe smartphones should be banned in schools, while opinions remain divided on the use of AI in classrooms.