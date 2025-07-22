The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has issued a stark warning over the worsening hunger crisis in besieged Gaza, calling it a "man-made disaster" as Israel's ongoing aid blockade drives deadly malnutrition among children.

"Hunger is widespread in Gaza and people are dying," the agency said on X on Monday, painting a grim picture of daily life under Israeli siege.

Noting that "deadly malnutrition among children is reaching catastrophic levels," UNICEF said that "food is dangerously scarce, and clean water is below emergency levels."

"Aid is severely restricted and dangerous to access," the UN agency added.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, UNICEF said: "Enough is enough. The United Nations must be allowed to deliver aid of all types at scale to families, wherever they are."

"Starvation is a horrific reality for children and families in Gaza," it said, stressing that aid must be allowed urgently into the enclave.

Related TRT Global - 'If Gaza’s children starve, so will we': Hunger strikes draw global attention to worsening famine

Starvation amid genocide