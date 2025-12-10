Miami voters have elected Eileen Higgins as the Florida city's new mayor, making her the first Democrat to hold the office in nearly 30 years.

Higgins received about 60 percent of the votes in the runoff election on Tuesday, according to CNN and the Miami Herald newspaper, defeating Emilio T. Gonzalez, a Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Despite winning by a double-digit margin, turnout in the off-year election was low, with only about 20 percent of registered voters participating.

With its high Latino population, Miami politics has been dominated by Republicans of Cuban descent for much of the past three decades.

Trump, who frequently spends weekends at his Mar-a-Lago Club — located about 107 kilometres north of Miami — won the state of Florida's electoral votes in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

"Together, we turned the page on years of chaos and corruption and opened the door to a new era for our city — one defined by ethical, accountable leadership that delivers real results for the people," Higgins said in a statement, according to media reports.

In addition to being the first Democrat to win the Miami mayoral race since the 1990s, Higgins, 61, is the first woman ever elected to the office.