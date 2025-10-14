The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have called for all crossings into Gaza to be opened to allow desperately needed aid into the war-torn Palestinian territory.

A fragile truce in Gaza, introduced under US President Donald Trump's plan, needs to see crossings opened to flood the famine-hit territory with aid, they said.

"That's what humanitarians, including ICRC, have been calling for in the last hours is making sure that, because of the huge needs, all entry points can be open," Red Cross spokesperson Christian Cardon told reporters in Geneva.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA's spokesperson Jens Laerke added: "We need all of them open."

He acknowledged that not all of the crossings were currently "functional", with some "partially destroyed", while road clearance was needed inside Gaza to allow trucks in.