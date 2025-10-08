WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
The UN also said that about 81,000 housing units have been damaged.
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City/ Photo: UNOSAT
13 hours ago

​​​​​​​The UN has said Israeli attacks continue to devastate Gaza City and worsen the already dire humanitarian situation, with satellite data showing widespread destruction.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday at a news conference that "Israeli military operations have continued, including in the Rimal and Zaitoun neighbourhoods in Gaza City, making the already dire humanitarian situation even more perilous."

He noted that "many people are unable to leave the north due to insecurity," adding that civilians "are sleeping out in the open and struggling to survive amid severe food and shelter shortages."

"Today, the UN Satellite Centre published a preliminary analysis showing that the extent of damage in Gaza City alone encompasses 83 percent of the structures. About 81,000 housing units have been damaged," Dujarric said.

Recommended

On the situation in the occupied West Bank, he said, "Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they remain deeply concerned by the impact of ongoing Israeli operations in the West Bank, including those in refugee camps in the northern areas. These operations have now entered their tenth month."

OCHA also reported that "some farmers in Nablus, Salfit and Qalqiliya were unable to harvest their crops due to physical attacks by Israeli settlers," with more than 1,200 illegal Israeli settler attacks documented this year, damaging more than 17,000 trees and saplings.

RelatedTRT World - Israel killed or maimed 64,000 children in Gaza: UNICEF

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
In pictures: Palestinians, Israelis erupt in joy as Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Gaza deal
How did Trump pull off a Gaza peace deal?
'Gaza can rise again quickly': Palestinians in Gaza react to Israel-Hamas peace deal announcement
By Ahmed Almallahi
Hamas expected to swap 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
Trump set to visit Israel, may address Knesset after Gaza peace deal — report
'Historic step' — World reacts as Israel, Hamas agree on 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza plan
Hamas, Israel sign off on first phase of peace plan — Trump
Arab countries denounce storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by far-right minister
Rubio hands Trump note saying Gaza deal 'very close' - Reports
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, wound three in occupied West Bank attack
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Omar Yaghi, born to Gaza refugees, wins Nobel Prize for turning displacement into discovery
By Sadiq S Bhat
'Banditry, disregard for law': Global outrage grows over Israel's attack on Gaza aid flotilla
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return