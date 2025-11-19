US President Donald Trump has authorised Congress to pass a bill imposing secondary sanctions and tariffs on imports from countries that persist in purchasing Russian oil and gas.

The initiative was authored by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been pushing for its passage since this spring.

He previously stated that these measures would deal a "devastating" blow to the Russian economy and stop the bloodshed in Ukraine.

He claimed that an absolute majority of representatives in both houses of Congress supported the bill.

In Russia, the possible adoption of the bill is perceived as "extremely negative," Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov admitted: "We will see how this bill progresses, and we will see what details will be discussed”.

Today, the leading importers of Russian oil and gas are India and China. Both countries have adopted a cautious stance following the US's imposition of sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil. At least several major oil refineries in both countries have halted supplies from Russia.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the issue of Russian oil and gas has remained one of the most problematic.

On the one hand, the Kremlin can use the proceeds from energy sales to support military operations. On the other hand, even Ukraine's allies and partners have not yet refused these supplies.

France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium are the EU's largest importers of Russian LNG. Hungary and Slovakia receive oil via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline.

Oil is purchased through third countries. For example, India processes crude oil at its refineries and then sells the resulting petroleum products to the EU.

Furthermore, the Kremlin operates a "shadow fleet" that, according to S&P, transports 80 percent of Russian oil in violation of Western sanctions.

Therefore, despite its lofty claims, Senator Lindsey Graham's measure may not be as threatening to Russia in practice. And it's even less likely to stop the war in Ukraine. Economist Yaroslav Romanchuk discussed which measures could actually bring peace.

TRT Russian: How effective can the bill be?

Romanchuk: In this mechanism, as in many others, there's little hope. As experience over the past 20-30 years has shown—whether in Iraq, Iran, Belarus after 2014, or Russia under various restrictive regimes—such measures have significant gaps.

Yes, transaction loads are increasing, supply chains are changing, businesses are finding new ways, and shell companies are emerging. And manufacturers from Europe, America, and Asia are taking advantage of this, because everyone is making money.

So, some large companies will leave, but others will take their place. Third parties will emerge, entities from Kyrgyzstan, Georgia—from anywhere.