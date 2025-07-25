Iranian and European diplomats are set to meet in Istanbul on Friday to embark on the latest drive to unpick the deadlock over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Representatives from Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3 nations, will gather at the Iranian consulate building for the first talks since Iran’s 12-day war with Israel in June, which involved US bombers striking nuclear-related facilities.

The return of sanctions, known as a “snapback” mechanism, “remains on the table,” according to a European diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.

“A possible delay in triggering snapback has been floated to the Iranians on the condition that there is credible diplomatic engagement by Iran, that they resume full cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), and that they address concerns about their highly-enriched uranium stockpile,” the diplomat said.

European leaders have said sanctions will resume by the end of August if there is no progress on containing Iran’s nuclear programme.

Tehran, meanwhile, has said the US, which withdrew from the 2015 deal during President Donald Trump’s first term, needs to rebuild faith in its role in negotiations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran’s engagement was dependent on “several key principles” that included “rebuilding Iran’s trust – as Iran has absolutely no trust in the United States.”

In a social media post on Thursday, he also said the talks shouldn’t be used “as a platform for hidden agendas such as military action.”

Gharibabadi insisted that Iran’s right to enrich uranium “in line with its legitimate needs” be respected and sanctions removed.

