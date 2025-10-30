Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, announced he will independently launch a Palestine-themed ice cream flavour after Unilever, the company’s parent, blocked the idea.

The flavour, a watermelon sorbet, is intended to symbolise the Palestinian flag and promote “permanent peace in Palestine”.

Cohen said he will produce it through his separate brand, Ben’s Best, and crowd-source input on name, ingredients and design.

“So I’m doing what they couldn’t,” he said as he squashed watermelons into juice in a video shared on X.

“I’m making a watermelon-flavored ice cream that calls for permanent peace in Palestine and calls for repairing all the damage that was done there.”

The move comes over a month after Jerry Greenfield, the other co-founder, resigned after nearly 50 years, citing Unilever’s restrictions on the company’s stance on the genocidal Israeli war in Gaza.