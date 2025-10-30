WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestine-inspired watermelon flavour gets Ben & Jerry's co-founder's solo scoop
Ben Cohen is launching a Palestine-themed watermelon ice cream on his own after Unilever allegedly blocked the flavour at Ben & Jerry's.
Palestine-inspired watermelon flavour gets Ben & Jerry's co-founder's solo scoop
Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry's, protests against the Magnum Ice Cream Company capital markets day, in London, Britain, September 9, 2025. / Reuters
October 30, 2025

Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, announced he will independently launch a Palestine-themed ice cream flavour after Unilever, the company’s parent, blocked the idea. 

The flavour, a watermelon sorbet, is intended to symbolise the Palestinian flag and promote “permanent peace in Palestine”. 

Cohen said he will produce it through his separate brand, Ben’s Best, and crowd-source input on name, ingredients and design.

“So I’m doing what they couldn’t,” he said as he squashed watermelons into juice in a video shared on X.

“I’m making a watermelon-flavored ice cream that calls for permanent peace in Palestine and calls for repairing all the damage that was done there.”

The move comes over a month after Jerry Greenfield, the other co-founder, resigned after nearly 50 years, citing Unilever’s restrictions on the company’s stance on the genocidal Israeli war in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Greenfield said the brand’s independence and activist mission, once central to its identity, had been “eroded”.

Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s have clashed since 2021, when the Chubby Hubby maker said it would stop sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The brand has since sued its parent company over alleged efforts to silence it while describing the Gaza war as “genocide,” a rare stance for a major US firm.

RelatedTRT World - Ben & Jerry's sues parent company for silencing it over Gaza stance

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders