European Commission's Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera has called Israel's war on Gaza "genocide" and criticised Europe's inability to act with unity on the matter.

"The genocide in Gaza exposes Europe’s failure to act and speak with one voice, even as protests spread across European cities and 14 UN Security Council members call for an immediate ceasefire," Ribera told students in her address at the Sciences Po university in Paris on Thursday.

Answering a student’s question on the issue, Ribera stressed that Israel’s war on Gaza is a "real test, not only for Europeans but for the world as a whole."

Ribera voiced frustration over the EU's inability to respond decisively, but urged continued efforts to press for peace.

"It is very frustrating to see that we still have difficulties to come up in a united manner, and I am among those feeling this frustration," she said.