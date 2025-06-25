NATO leaders meeting in The Hague on Wednesday are set to agree to a proposal to spend 5 percent of their respective GDPs on military, a key demand of US President Donald Trump.

Here are the details of what NATO is signing up to:

Five percent? Not really

Trump has insisted NATO countries hit the five-percent bar – well beyond the current two percent baseline level currently required by the alliance.

Only a handful of allies – such as Poland and the Baltic states – are coming close to five percent at the moment, with the United States itself under 3.4 percent in 2024.

NATO's 32 nations have thrashed out a compromise deal to dedicate 3.5 percent to core military needs by 2035, and 1.5 percent to broader "defence-related" areas such as cybersecurity and infrastructure.

That gives Trump the win he craves while granting cash-strapped European governments some wiggle room.

Nevertheless, it is still a major ask for many governments and will add hundreds of billions to budgets in the coming years.

3.5 percent on what?

The bulk of the spending is still required to go on NATO's key focus area: raw military might.

Alliance members last month signed up to new targets for all the hardware they need to face off against the threat from Russia.

The exact details are secret but it will involve the biggest ramp-up in capabilities since the Cold War.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said it envisions a five-fold increase in the alliance's air defences and adding thousands more tanks and armoured vehicles to arsenals.

Countries will also likely keep counting the billions of dollars in military aid they give to Ukraine in this category.

And the 1.5 percent?

The rest of the pledge covers a far broader array of areas from bridges and roads to cybersecurity.