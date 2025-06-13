Volunteers who rushed to help after a passenger jet crashed into a residential neighbourhood of India's Ahmedabad city described Friday the intense fireball they faced -- and the challenge ahead to identify the bodies of at least 265 victims.

Bharat Solanki, 51, was working at a fuel station when the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner -- carrying 242 passengers and crew -- took off from nearby Ahmedabad airport around lunchtime on Thursday.

Less than a minute later it ploughed into a residential area, bursting into searing flames with what residents described as an ear-splitting blast.

All but one aboard the plane was killed, and at least 24 others died on the ground.

Solanki and a couple of friends rushed to the site.

"We saw bodies everywhere -- they were in pieces, fully burnt," he said, recalling the horror of the scene.

"We took out dead bodies", he said, adding that he also helped bring out those injured from the medical hostel and nearby buildings that the plane smashed into.

"Everywhere just bodies, parts, body parts. The bodies were totally burned. It was like coal."

'Didn't get a chance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash site on Friday morning, called it a "scene of devastation".

He was seen peering up at a fire-blackened multi-storey building with the plane's wheels and tail embedded in a wall.