WAR ON GAZA
Residential areas targeted by Israel
Residential buildings were destroyed in Israel’s attack on the besieged Gaza on Saturday, October 7
January 30, 2025
January 30, 2025

Israeli bombing on Gaza has caused damage to more than 50 percent of the housing units across Gaza, local authorities said.

In a statement on Friday, the media office of the Gaza-based government said some 40,000 house units in the besieged enclave were completely destroyed by the Israeli army.

It also said around 32,000 tonnes of explosives were dropped on Gaza since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza on Oct. 7.

The estimated preliminary losses in the housing sector and infrastructure are estimated to be $2 billion each, the government media office said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Over 10,500 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed since the recent fighting started. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

