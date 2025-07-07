The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has signed a protocol with Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, and low-cost carrier AJet, as part of a project aimed at making air transportation to the TRNC easier and more affordable.

The signing ceremony held at the presidency in the capital Lefkosa was attended by TRNC President Ersin Tatar and numerous high-ranking officials on Monday.

The protocol was signed by TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel and Turkish Airlines Board of Directors and Executive Committee Chair Ahmet Bolat in the presence of Tatar.

Under the protocol, meant to facilitate air transportation to the TRNC by making it cheaper, to stabilise and lower ticket prices, and to boost tourist visits, AJet will organise shuttle flights from the TRNC's Ercan Airport to major cities in Türkiye.

'Competitiveness of the tourism sector will rise'