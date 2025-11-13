ASIA PACIFIC
Bangladesh to vote on constitutional reforms in February national election
Interim leader Muhammad Yunus says the national vote is set for the 1st half of February 2026 with plans for 2-house system and restoration of caretaker model.
Bangladesh is scheduled to hold the next parliamentary election in the first half of February 2026. / AA
November 13, 2025

Bangladesh will hold a referendum on constitutional reforms on the same day as the national election in February next year, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Thursday, opening the way for a bicameral legislature and the reinstatement of the caretaker administration system.

Yunus announced the decision in a national address aired on state television as political parties remained divided and staged demonstrations over the timing of the referendum.

“Our government had three main responsibilities: to prosecute the murders, to organise the necessary reforms to transition to an accountable and effective democratic system, and to hand over power to an elected government through fair election,” Yunus said.

He said the reforms are expected to play a major role in strengthening governance.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold the next parliamentary election in the first half of February 2026.

Parliament reform vote

The referendum will present four questions, asking whether voters support constitutional changes, including the creation of a two-chamber parliament and the restoration of the caretaker government system for overseeing transfers of power under a neutral administration.

The former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government had previously abolished the caretaker system, triggering sustained political controversy.

Hasina was ousted in an uprising on August 5 and she fled to India. According to a UN report, about 1,400 people were killed in the unrest.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has signed the July Charter implementation, a document in which political parties agreed on constitutional reforms they said would help prevent authoritarian governance.

Yunus and major political groups, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, signed the national charter last month.

