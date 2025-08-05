Police has arrested at least 120 workers of Pakistan's main opposition party in raids overnight, security officials said, ahead of protests planned for Tuesday, the second anniversary of the jailing of their leader, Imran Khan.

Most of the detentions, made on Monday night and early on Tuesday, were in the eastern city of Lahore, two police officers said, where Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party vowed its biggest demonstration, as well as protests elsewhere.

At least 200 workers had been arrested from Lahore, said party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari, adding that the protest would go ahead.

Lahore is the capital of the eastern province of Punjab, the country's most politically important region and home to half its population.

The Punjab government and the provincial police did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, police said large contingents of police were providing security in all the province's major cities.

Khan's party had always created "chaos", Uzma Bukhari, a spokesperson of the provincial government, told a press conference on Monday.

"No political party can be barred from politics in Pakistan, but a terrorist organisation disguised as a political party is not allowed to disrupt Pakistan's peace," Bukhari added.