WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan police arrest over 100 workers of ex-PM Imran Khan's party ahead of protest
A government spokesperson says Khan's party has always created "chaos" and will not be allowed to "disrupt Pakistan's peace".
Pakistan police arrest over 100 workers of ex-PM Imran Khan's party ahead of protest
Imran Khan's arrest in May 2023 sparked nationwide protests, leading to a crackdown on the party. / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Police has arrested at least 120 workers of Pakistan's main opposition party in raids overnight, security officials said, ahead of protests planned for Tuesday, the second anniversary of the jailing of their leader, Imran Khan.

Most of the detentions, made on Monday night and early on Tuesday, were in the eastern city of Lahore, two police officers said, where Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party vowed its biggest demonstration, as well as protests elsewhere.

At least 200 workers had been arrested from Lahore, said party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari, adding that the protest would go ahead.

Lahore is the capital of the eastern province of Punjab, the country's most politically important region and home to half its population.

The Punjab government and the provincial police did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, police said large contingents of police were providing security in all the province's major cities.

Khan's party had always created "chaos", Uzma Bukhari, a spokesperson of the provincial government, told a press conference on Monday.

"No political party can be barred from politics in Pakistan, but a terrorist organisation disguised as a political party is not allowed to disrupt Pakistan's peace," Bukhari added.

RelatedTRT Global - From ouster to arrest: a timeline of Imran Khan's saga in Pakistan
Recommended

Ongoing crackdown

In a message attributed to Khan on his party's X account on Monday, he urged supporters to "come out and hold peaceful protests until a true democracy is restored in the country".

The former cricket star was elected prime minister in 2018 but was ousted in 2022 through a vote in parliament.

His arrest in May 2023 sparked nationwide protests.

Khan, who denies any wrongdoing, dismisses as politically motivated the dozens of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to disclosure of official secrets.

He was convicted in January in a corruption case, while being acquitted of other charges or receiving suspended sentences.

Ahead of the protest call, hundreds of Khan's party members, including several parliamentarians were convicted late last month on charges related to the 2023 protests against his arrest.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps